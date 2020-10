FILE PHOTO: Medical workers help each other put on personal protective equipment before a mass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab test in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry reported 710 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total to 24,514 infections.

The Southeast Asian country, which has seen total cases double in the past month, also recorded 10 deaths, raising its total number of fatalities to 214.

(This story corrects number of total infections to 24,514 from 24,515)