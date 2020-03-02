Malaysia checks if any high-profile coronavirus contacts linked to fund

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry said on Monday it was investigating allegations circulating on social media that two “high-profile individuals” had been exposed to someone confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to widely circulated social media posts, the two had direct contact with a member of staff from the national sovereign fund, Khazanah Nasional, who was confirmed as infected with the virus on Sunday.

“This is being investigated and acted on by the health ministry,” the ministry’s director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement.

The ministry did not identify the two individuals and it did not respond to questions about their identity.

Some social media users suggested that the two people be put into quarantine and tested for the virus.

Malaysia has reported 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, with 22 of them already cured and discharged from hospital.

Khazanah Nasional said on Sunday one of its employees had been infected with the virus. It said it was working with health authorities to identify people who had come into close contact with the employee. It gave no further details. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Robert Birsel)