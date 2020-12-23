Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer - minister

FILE PHOTO: Woman holds a vial labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" over dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is in talks to secure 6.4 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country is also in negotiations with Pfizer-BioNTech on an option to increase its purchase of vaccines to cover another 20% of its population, Khairy said in a press conference.

Malaysia has already secured 12.8 million doses from Pfizer under a deal signed last month, and earlier this week agreed to buy 6.4 million doses from AstraZeneca.