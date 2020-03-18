Malaysia may extend travel, business curbs if coronavirus spread persists

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s government on Wednesday said it may consider extending a restriction of movement order if it fails to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the current curbs, which started on Wednesday and last until the end of March, will only work if the public abide by the restrictions which he said were to “break the chain of infection”.

“Hence, it is important for all of us to separate ourselves and our families from exposure to the COVID-19 virus by staying at home,” Muhyiddin said in a televised address.