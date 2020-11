KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 1,168 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country’s tally to 39,357 infections, as the government extended a partial lockdown order to more states until Dec. 6.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded three new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 282. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Jason Neely)