FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk on a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities reported 1,304 new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the total to 45,095 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded one new death, as total COVID-19 fatalities amounted to 304.