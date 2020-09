FILE PHOTO: Muslim doctor Muhammad Syahidd Al Hatim works at the Emergency Department in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, during the last day of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 23, 2020. Picture taken May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 182 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the sharpest spike in more than three months with no new deaths, the health ministry said.

The new infections marked the biggest jump since June 4, when 277 cases and one death were reported.

Malaysia currently has 9,810 confirmed coronavirus infections, including 128 deaths.