FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks wait for Light Rail Transit train at a station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 293 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total number of infections to 12,381. Fatalities remained at 137, with no new deaths recorded.

Malaysia has seen record daily increases in virus cases this week, partly because of clusters linked to an election in its second-largest state of Sabah.