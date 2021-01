Medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shah Alam, Malaysia January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday reported 3,027 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily increase recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic.

A recent surge in infections has spooked investors, with the Kuala Lumpur stock index falling as much as 1.2% on Thursday, a day after authorities said the rise in cases was straining the country’s health system.