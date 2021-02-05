Malaysia reports 3,391 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday reported 3,391 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to nearly 235,000 cases.

Health officials also reported 19 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 845.

In an earlier post on Twitter, the health ministry said it has detected one case of the more contagious B.117 variant of COVID-19 in a Malaysian who had returned from the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)