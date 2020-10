FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective masks wait in line to board a bus at a bus station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 432 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the country’s biggest daily jump in infections.

Most of the cases were local transmissions, the health ministry said on Twitter.