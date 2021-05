KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 6,320 new coronavirus cases on Saturday amid a recent surge in infections, bringing the total to 505,115.

Health authorities also reported 50 new deaths.

The Southeast Asian nation reported a record high of 6,806 new cases on Thursday, when it also saw its highest daily toll of 59 deaths. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)