FILE PHOTO: A worker sprays disinfectant at Independence Square during a disinfection operation amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 732 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total to 22,957 infections.

The Southeast Asian country, which imposed targeted lockdowns this month amid a spike in cases, also recorded six new deaths, raising its total number of fatalities to 199.