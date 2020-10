FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment collect swab samples from people to be tested for the coronavirus in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry reported 847 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total to 23,804.

The Southeast Asian country, which imposed targeted lockdowns this month amid a spike in cases, also recorded five new deaths, raising total fatalities to 204.