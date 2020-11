KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 852 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country’s tally to 40,209 infections, as the government ordered schools nationwide to close until the last day of the school year in December.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded four new fatalities from the COVID-19 respiratory disease, raising its death toll from the pandemic to 286. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Mark Heinrich)