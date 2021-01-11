Malaysia to reimpose 2-week limited lockdown to stem virus spread

FILE PHOTO: Workers wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a hostel under enhanced lockdown in Klang, Malaysia November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a fresh lockdown in the capital Kuala Lumpur and five states, as the Southeast Asian nation’s cumulative cases grew to over 135,000 as of Sunday.

Muhyiddin said interstate travel will also be barred during the two-week lockdown, but assured that five essential sectors will be allowed to continue operating under strict regulations.