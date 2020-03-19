Malaysian capital market regulators say market fully supported during movement curbs

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Securities Commission and stock exchange said on Thursday that they, along with market participants, can fully function and support the marketplace while abiding by the country’s two-week movement curbs.

In a joint statement, the capital market regulators said they will maintain continuous trading and market operations to facilitate investors to manage their risks and opportunities during this period.

The regulators said they will also monitor the ongoing developments to “proactively manage risks in the marketplace and will introduce additional precautionary measures as appropriate”. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)