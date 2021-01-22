Mali picks AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for 4.2 million people

BAMAKO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mali has chosen to use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in its plan to initially immunise 4.2 million people, targeting medical staff, the elderly and those with comorbidities, the country’s minister of health said on Friday.

Health minister Fanta Siby said the vaccines, which unlike some others do not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, would arrive at the end of March. (Reporting by Tiémoko Diallo; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)