Malta imposes school, shop closures as virus cases surge

ROME, March 10 (Reuters) - The Maltese government on Wednesday ordered non-essential shops and schools to close amid a surge in COVID-19 cases on the Mediterranean island.

Prime Minister Robert Abela imposed the measures after Malta saw a daily record of 510 new cases on Wednesday in the country of 500,000 people.

As well as schools and shops, he suspended all organised sport and closed theatres, museums, gyms and religious activities. Gatherings of more than four people are prohibited.

Other restrictions introduced over recent weeks, including the closure of all bars and restaurants and the mandatory wearing of masks in public areas, remain in place.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said Malta was far ahead of other EU countries in its vaccination campaign against the virus, having given 18% of the population at least one jab.

Herd immunity is expected to be achieved by mid-summer, he said. (Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Gavin Jones and Toby Chopra)