Brazil's Marfrig, labor prosecutors agree more protection for workers amid pandemic

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods has signed a settlement with labor prosecutors to improve protections for workers amid outbreaks of COVID-19 cases in Brazilian meat plants, labor prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

Marfrig’s settlement with the labor prosecutors includes routine testing of workers for the novel coronavirus, and physical distancing between workers at the company’s 12 plants in Brazil, according to the statement. (Reporting by Ana Mano)