Brazil's Marfrig says 25 workers test positive for COVID-19 at beef plant

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig said 25 employees at its Várzea Grande unit, in Mato Grosso state, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Monday.

The company said it removed the infected workers from the production line and those who had come in contact with them to avoid further contamination.

They are in isolation, Marfrig said, adding the plant remains open.

Marfrig, which owns National Beef in the United States, confirmed at least one employee at the Várzea Grande unit died from COVID-19.

The deceased person, a woman, worked in the de-boning area and had been on vacation since May 4, Marfrig said.

The company also noted a second employee who had worked at the plant died from a respiratory disease.

Marfrig said based on the available medical information, it was not possible to determine whether COVID-19 was that employee’s cause of death. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Nick Zieminski)