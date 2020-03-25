Fashion brand Marimekko scraps outlook, asks for leeway on dividend

* asks AGM for board to decide on dividend later

March 25 (Reuters) - Finnish fashion brand Marimekko scrapped on Wednesday its 2020 outlook due to the coronavirus outbreak, started layoff talks in Finland and many other countries and asked for leeway on its dividend from its investors.

“The company now estimates that the coronavirus pandemic in Marimekko’s key markets has clearly weakened the consumer demand outlook in all market areas,” the company said.

Marimekko said it will start negotiations with staff, seeking up to 90 days layoffs of retail sales personnel, including retail support, in Finland. Similar measures will be made with retail staff also in other countries, it said.

Marimekko said it would also ask shareholders at its April 8 meeting for leeway on the planned 0.90 euro per share dividend, asking that the board to decide later on the total and any installments, depending on the impact of the coronavirus.