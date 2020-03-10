Healthcare
Soccer-Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - The owner of Greece’s most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus.

Evangelos Marinakis, a 52-year-old Greek businessman, said he was well and receiving treatment.

“The recent virus has “visited” me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” he said in a social media post. “I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions.

“I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

The virus has infected well over 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000. Greece has several dozen cases but no fatality so far. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by John Stonestreet)

