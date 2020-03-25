Expected price swings on currencies, stocks retreat

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Expected price swings on some of the world’s most actively traded currencies retreated further on Wednesday, as global policymakers pumped in more stimulus into world markets battered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Implied volatility on one-month euro-dollar currency options fell to 10% in early London trading from 14% on Tuesday. Similar gauges on one-month pound-dollar options fell by a third to 16.6% versus 22%, indicating some calm was returning to panicky markets.

A similar indicator in the European stock market dipped to near two-week lows. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)