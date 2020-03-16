Europe's stock volatility gauge hits record levels, beats 2008 highs

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The volatility gauge for euro-zone stocks, widely known as ‘Europe’s fear index’, surged on Monday to record highs, beating the levels it hit at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

The benchmark reached a high of 87.89 points with European shares tumbling over 8% as the coronavirus pandemic raged through the continent and dramatic monetary easing by global central banks failed to reassure investors. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)