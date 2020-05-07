Marston's furloughs over 13,000 employees as virus shuts UK pubs

May 7 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston’s said on Thursday it furloughed around 93% of its 14,000 employees, cut management pay, cancelled interim dividend and suspended capital spending to cope with the closure of its pubs under a coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

The owner of around 1,350 pubs said it has sufficient liquidity to maintain operations at a materially reduced level of business and asked the holders of its Secured Class A Notes for a limited number of technical waivers and amendments. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)