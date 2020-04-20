UK's Marston's gets debt waiver as coronavirus shuts pubs

April 20 (Reuters) - Brewer and pub operator Marston’s on Monday became the latest British firm to secure a waiver from its banking backers for potential breaches of its debt commitments, after it shut down its national network of bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The waiver was issued by HSBC and will allow Marston’s to fully suspend its business for 30 days without sparking a default, the company said.

It will apply till May 29 and be extended until mid-June if need be, Marston’s said.