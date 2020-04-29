Brazil's São Paulo governor makes masks mandatory as COVID-19 spreads

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state will make wearing masks mandatory on public transportation starting on May 4, Governor João Doria said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country’s epicenter of the virus.

Doria said the rule would also apply to persons using taxis and ride-hailing apps in the state and in its capital, Latin America’s largest city. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)