Massachusetts top court upholds governor's emergency COVID-19 orders

(Reuters) - Massachusetts’ top court on Thursday ruled that Governor Charlie Baker had the authority to declare a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issue orders requiring businesses to close and social gatherings to be limited in size.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (L) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh talk outside Fenway Park after throwing out the ceremonial first pitches before the shortened season opening MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, played before an empty ballpark because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rejected arguments by a group of business owners and church pastors that the governor could not rely on the Cold War-era Civil Defense Act to declare a state of emergency in response to the health crisis.

The plaintiffs, who also included a private school’s headmaster, were represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which is pursuing similar cases in other states and more broadly says it fights actions by the “administrative state.”

They argued that the 1950 law entitled Baker to declare a state of emergency only in the event of “immediate and specific cataclysmic events of limited duration,” such as an enemy attack or a disaster and that his later orders were unconstitutional.

But Justice Elspeth Cypher, writing for the 6-0 court, said the law allowed Baker to declare an emergency in response to any type of natural disaster, which could encompass a health crisis on the level of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While not all public health matters could qualify under the law, she said the “distinguishing characteristic of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it has created a situation that cannot be addressed solely at the local level.”

Baker in a statement welcomed the ruling, saying his administration has “tried pretty hard to be balanced and as reasonable and as fair as ... could be in this very difficult time and this very difficult circumstance.”

Michael DeGrandis, a lawyer with the NCLA, said the ruling “bucked a growing trend” of courts striking down COVID-19 restrictions nationally. He said the group was considering an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since March, the state has recorded 259,324 cases of COVID-19 and 10,922 deaths. Baker on Tuesday announced new restrictions on businesses aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in order to “build ourselves a bridge to the vaccine.”

Since March he has issued a series of orders that at times prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people; suspended in-person school instruction; barred on-premise dining; and required “non-essential” businesses to close.

In addition to challenging his authority under the CDA, the plaintiffs also argued Baker’s emergency orders violated the state’s constitution as only the legislature had the authority to suspend or make law backed with civil and criminal penalties.

But Cypher said Baker was acting under the express authority of the legislatively passed CDA. She said his orders did not deprive the legislature of passing laws, noting it had done so multiple times to address COVID-19.

Cypher rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that the governor violated their due process rights by arbitrarily deciding what businesses could remain open as “essential” or which ones could reopen.

The emergency orders also did not violate the plaintiffs’ right to free assembly under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, Cypher wrote, “because reducing the dangers of COVID-19 is a significant government interest, and because the emergency orders are content neutral and narrowly tailored.”

The case is Desrosiers v. The Governor, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-12983.

For the plaintiffs: Michael DeGrandis of the New Civil Liberties Association

For the state: Douglas Martland of the Office of the Massachusetts Attorney General