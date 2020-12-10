Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Massachusetts top court upholds governor's emergency COVID-19 orders

By Nate Raymond

Massachusetts’ top court on Thursday ruled that Governor Charlie Baker had the authority to declare a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issue orders requiring businesses to close and social gatherings to be limited in size.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rejected arguments by a group of business owners and church pastors that the governor could not rely on the Cold War-era Civil Defense Act to declare a state of emergency in response to the health crisis.

