Mastercard shuts Sao Paulo office, N.Y. site after worker infection- Bloomberg News

March 6 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc closed its office in Sao Paulo and an annex location near its headquarters in New York after an employee contracted coronavirus, Bloomberg news reported here on Friday, citing a statement from the payment processor.
Earlier this week, the Brazil-based employee traveled to the annex office in Purchase, New York, the report said.
The two locations are undergoing a sanitization process, the report added.
Mastercard did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli