Mauritius economy to contract by 7.5%-15% in 2020 due to coronavirus - central bank governor

NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) - Mauritius’s economy is expected to contract by between 7.5% and 15% in 2020 due to coronavirus effects, which have hit its tourism, manufacturing, and transport sectors, its central bank governor said on Friday.

Governor Harvesh Seegolam said in a statement that these sectors, alongside information and communications, business and administrative activities and whole sale and storage made up almost 40% of gross domestic product. The bank had in March forecast growth of 2.6% to 2.8% this year.

“The contraction in output this year will be severe,” Seegolam said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa)

