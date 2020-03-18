Bonds News
March 18, 2020 / 6:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said Republicans could unveil the proposed stimulus legislation late Wednesday or early Thursday. The proposal would be the latest in a series of measures in Congress to help Americans and businesses through the health crisis. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)

