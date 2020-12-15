U.S. Senate Majority Leader McConnell anxious to take the coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he is a “huge supporter” of vaccinations, and is anxious to take the coronavirus vaccine.

McConnell, speaking to reporters, recalled that he was a polio survivor, having had that disease before there was a vaccine for it. “We really need to get the country vaccinated,” the Republican senator said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)