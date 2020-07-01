Company News
July 1, 2020 / 10:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp plans to pause the reopening of its dine-in service by 21 days in the United States as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The fast-food chain that saw a 30% dip in global sales in the first two months of the current quarter, has been hurt by the shut down of its restaurants.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, fast-food restaurants had to limit operations to drive-through, takeaway and delivery through third-party apps as dining-in remained closed, leading to lower sales. (Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

