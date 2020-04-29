Cargill says it will restart Alberta beef plant as of May 4

OTTAWA, April 29 (Reuters) - Cargill said on Wednesday it will start to reopen its beef processing plant in High River, Alberta in early May after the plant was forced to close down because hundreds of workers had become infected with the coronavirus.

In a statement, Cargill said it would resume operations after a 14-day temporary shut down, with one shift a day beginning on May 4. The company said all healthy employees from its slaughter department who have not been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 for 14 days are asked to report to work. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson Editing by Chris Reese)