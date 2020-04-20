FACTBOX-Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants

(Adds latest plant closures)

April 20 (Reuters) - Major meat companies in the United States and Canada have closed plants temporarily due to cases of the new coronavirus among employees and concerns about its spread.

Here are some facilities that have shut or reduced production:

* JBS USA said on Monday it would indefinitely close a pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, that processes 20,000 hogs a day. That is about 5% of the total U.S. daily slaughter.

* JBS closed a beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, until April 24. The plant slaughters about 5,400 cattle a day, according to commodity firm Kerns and Associates, about 5% of the total U.S. daily slaughter.

* Smithfield Foods, the world’s biggest pork processor, indefinitely shut a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant that produces about 4% to 5% of U.S. pork. The company, owned by China’s WH Group Ltd, warned plant shutdowns are pushing the United States “perilously close to the edge” in meat supplies for grocers.

* Smithfield shuttered two plants in Wisconsin and Missouri that process bacon and ham. Smithfield on April 15 said the Wisconsin plant would be shut for two weeks and the Missouri plant shut indefinitely.

* Tyson Foods Inc closed a hog slaughterhouse in Columbus Junction, Iowa, after cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, involving employees at the facility.

* National Beef Packing Co suspended cattle slaughtering at an Iowa Premium beef plant in Tama, Iowa, after numerous employees tested positive for the virus, according to an announcement on its website.

* National Beef said it suspended operations at a Dodge City, Kansas, beef plant for cleaning and to install stainless steel partitions on the production floor to increase social distancing.

* Aurora Packing Company temporarily closed a beef plant in Aurora, Illinois, said Brad Lyle, chief financial officer for Kerns and Associates. A security officer at the plant said it was closed due to the pandemic. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

* JBS shut a beef plant in Souderton, Pennsylvania. It reopened on April 20.

* The Canadian arm of U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said it temporarily idled its second production shift at a High River, Alberta, beef plant.

* Cargill closed a plant in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, that produces meat for U.S. grocery stores.

* The health department in Ogle County, Illinois, on April 17 ordered a Rochelle Foods plant owned by Hormel Foods Corp to close for two weeks, according to a county news release. Hormel said the plant makes bacon products and microwave meals.

* Hormel-owned Alma Foods suspended production at a Kansas plant that produces fully cooked meals until May 4, according to the company.

* Harmony Beef in Alberta, Canada, shut its cattle slaughter operations on March 27 for two days, after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting some federal inspectors to stay away from the site.

* An Olymel pork plant in Yamachiche, Quebec, shut on March 29 for two weeks after nine workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

* Maple Leaf Foods suspended operations on April 8 at its Brampton, Ontario, poultry plant, following COVID-19 cases among workers.

* Sanderson Farms Inc reduced chicken production to 1 million birds a week from 1.3 million at a plant in Moultrie, Georgia. (Reporting by Tom Polansek and Rod Nickel; Editing by Edward Tobin, Paul Simao, Himani Sarkar and Leslie Adler)