Medicago-GSK COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enter large human studies

Nov 12 (Reuters) - A combination of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Canadian drug developer Medicago and Britain’s GSK , will enter into large human studies involving more than 30,000 healthy adults, the two companies said on Thursday.

The news comes days after the companies said the vaccine candidate produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in all volunteers in an early-stage study. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)