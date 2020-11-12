Medicago, GSK to begin late-stage studies for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

FILE PHOTO: Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility, Britain October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

(Reuters) - A combination of Canadian drug developer Medicago’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline’s adjuvant, will enter large human studies involving more than 30,000 volunteers this year, the two companies said on Thursday.

The news comes days after early-stage data showed Medicago’s plant-based vaccine candidate produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in all volunteers. A lower dose of the vaccine will be used for further trials, Medicago said.

The mid-to-late-stage clinical studies will test the safety and immune response capabilities of a regimen involving two doses of the vaccine with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant given 21 days apart, the companies said.

“Proven dose sparing and a high immune response due to GSK’s adjuvant make us confident of delivering an efficacious vaccine with an acceptable safety profile in collaboration with Medicago,” said Thomas Breuer, chief medical officer at GSK’s vaccines division.