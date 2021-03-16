Canada's Medicago begins late-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of a logo depicting the novel coronavirus and a syringe at a COVID-19 vaccination centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday it had started a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline.

The study plans to eventually enroll 30,000 participants and initially focus on healthy adults, followed by adults over the age of 65 and those with co-morbidities.

Medicago, which has Canada’s most advanced COVID-19 vaccine project under development, expects to report results from a mid-stage trial of the vaccine in April.

The Medicago vaccine uses a technology known as virus-like particles, which mimics the structure of the coronavirus, but contain no genetic material from it.