Medtronic wins U.S. approval for ventilator, plans launch in May

April 8 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc said on Wednesday it has won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval to immediately market its ventilator, which it plans to launch by May, to meet increased demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ventilator, PB560, is currently sold in 35 countries at an average selling price of under $10,000, the company said.

It expects to ramp up production by nearly five-fold to more than 1,000 ventilators per week by June-end, and make over 25,000 devices available over the next six months. (reut.rs/2UTAYpZ)