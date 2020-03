March 30 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries on Monday cancelled its 2019 final dividend and said it could not provide outlook as its markets had been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the current uncertainty around future demand as governments carry out unprecedented actions in many countries, the group is unable to provide a meaningful outlook at the current time,” Melrose said. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)