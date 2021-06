June 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to buy about 1.7 million courses of the company’s experimental COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, for about $1.2 billion, if it is authorized in the country. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)