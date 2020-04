BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Holidays in other European Union countries are not yet on the agenda for Germans, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after announcing a loosening of some of the measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the situation worse in some other European countries than it is in Germany, she said it was not yet possible for tourism to resume. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)