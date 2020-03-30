Germany's Merkel to work from home despite negative coronavirus test

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel will continue to lead the government from home, despite testing negative for coronavirus for a third time, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

Merkel has been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.

“The chancellor will in the coming days also conduct her affairs from her home quarantine,” the government spokesman said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been working from home after becoming the first world leader to be confirmed as catching the coronavirus.

Johnson, who announced on Friday that he was infected with the coronavirus but would continue to lead Britain’s response to the outbreak, chaired a meeting on Monday from self-isolation in London’s Downing Street. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alexander Smith)