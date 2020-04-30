Merkel announces easings measures, more steps on May 6

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Playgrounds, museums, and churches in Germany can reopen subject to conditions, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after a video conference with state governors, adding that more measures on easing the lockdown would be announced on May 6.

She said Germany needed to bring down further the number of daily new infections and that social distancing rules must be observed in public places to avoid a spike in infections.

“We need to further slow the spread of the virus,” she said.