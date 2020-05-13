FACTBOX-Demand and supply loss estimates for industrial metals

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Demand and supply for industrial metals are expected to drop this year as the new coronavirus and lockdowns to contain its spread disrupt manufacturing and mining activity. For story on base metals see For analysts view on base metals see Following are analysts forecasts for demand, supply and market balances for aluminium, copper, zinc, lead and nickel. Aluminium Demand Supply Pct Total Pct Total Change mlns/t Change mlns/t Balance Citi -6.20 59.62 -1.00 62.34 2,721,000 ANZ -8.00 61.50 -1.00 63.00 1,500,000 Capital Economics -4.90 59.77 -0.80 63.43 3,665,000 CRU -8.80 58.53 1.00 63.78 5,246,000 ED&F Man -8.00 57.00 -3.00 62.00 5,000,000 JPMorgan -1.60 63.40 3.60 65.85 2,455,000 Macquarie -0.60 64.30 2.00 65.50 1,180,000 Morgan Stanley -2.00 63.00 3.90 65.80 2,730,000 Robin Bhar -- -8.00 57.00 -6.00 59.45 2,450,000 Independent Minimum -8.80 57.00 -6.00 59.45 1,180,000 Maximum -0.60 64.30 3.90 65.85 5,246,000 Copper Demand Supply Pct Total Pct Total Change mlns/t Change mlns/t Balance Citi -4.30 22.77 -2.10 23.31 539,000 ANZ -3.50 22.70 -2.40 23.10 400,000 Capital Economics -5.00 22.69 -1.90 23.26 574,000 CRU -5.50 22.04 -3.20 22.54 499,000 ED&F Man -5.00 22.90 -3.00 23.30 400,000 JPMorgan -3.20 23.07 -1.80 23.45 388,000 Macquarie -1.90 23.12 0.10 23.66 542,000 Morgan Stanley -2.40 22.50 -1.90 22.60 20,000 Refinitiv Metals -3.00 22.99 -2.00 23.19 200,000 Research Robin Bhar -- -4.00 23.10 -2.50 23.40 300,000 Independent S&P Global Market -2.20 23.51 -2.30 23.58 73,000 Intelligence Minimum -5.50 22.04 -3.20 22.54 20,000 Maximum -1.90 23.51 0.10 23.66 574,000 Zinc Demand Supply Pct Total Pct Total Change mlns/t Change mlns/t Balance Citi -7.00 12.92 -1.80 13.42 501,000 ANZ -6.50 13.00 -2.00 13.60 600,000 CRU -4.60 13.15 0.90 13.65 507,000 ED&F Man -8.00 13.50 -5.00 14.00 500,000 ING -1.00 13.64 2.40 13.85 210,000 JPMorgan -2.40 13.56 3.60 14.15 587,000 Macquarie -1.60 13.26 1.00 13.74 480,000 Morgan Stanley -1.60 13.70 4.50 14.00 330,000 Robin Bhar -- -15.00 10.90 -10.00 12.50 1,600,000 Independent S&P Global Market -3.10 13.31 -3.30 13.40 90,000 Intelligence Minimum -15.00 10.90 -10.00 12.50 90,000 Maximum -1.00 13.70 4.50 14.15 1,600,000 Lead Demand Supply Pct Total Pct Total Change mlns/t Change mlns/t Balance Citi -7.50 11.70 -3.00 12.42 719,000 CRU -5.90 11.25 -4.30 11.38 129,000 ED&F Man -8.00 11.00 -5.00 11.20 200,000 Macquarie -1.50 12.36 1.50 12.67 312,000 Morgan Stanley -2.00 12.30 0.80 12.70 420,000 Robin Bhar -- -5.00 12.10 -2.00 12.17 70,000 Independent Minimum -8.00 11.00 -5.00 11.20 70,000 Maximum -1.50 12.36 1.50 12.70 719,000 Nickel Demand Supply Pct Total Pct Total Change mlns/t Change mlns/t Balance Citi -4.30 2.32 0.50 2.43 111,000 ANZ -7.00 2.20 -1.50 2.30 100,000 CRU -6.90 2.24 -1.30 2.35 112,000 ED&F Man -4.00 2.33 -2.00 2.53 200,000 JPMorgan 3.20 2.36 3.40 2.46 102,000 Macquarie -3.10 2.36 1.50 2.45 91,000 Morgan Stanley -2.20 2.32 -2.00 2.41 89,000 Robin Bhar -- -6.00 2.28 -7.00 2.43 145,000 Independent S&P Global Market -17.10 1.99 -13.90 2.04 48,000 Intelligence Minimum -17.10 1.99 -13.90 2.04 48,000 Maximum 3.20 2.36 3.40 2.53 200,000 (Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Barbara Lewis)