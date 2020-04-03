Germany's Metro withdraws outlook on coronavirus woes

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro on Friday withdrew its guidance for the financial year 2019/20 due to expected negative impact of the coronavirus on sales and earnings in the second half of the year.

Restrictions on the movement of people due to more stringent policies designed to contain the virus, have impacted demand, it said.

Metro said that it cannot provide an outlook for the year, given the uncertainties about when the crisis will be contained. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)