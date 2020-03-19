Metro sales boosted by corona panic buying - Wirtschaftswoche

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro is experiencing a boost to sales from panic buying of pasta, ready-made meals and tinned foods, the retail chain’s chief executive Olaf Koch told Wirschaftswoche.

“Our revenues in Germany and internationally are above year-earlier levels,” Koch told the business weekly. “This may level out depending on how the crisis progresses.”

There is panic buying of pasta, dried goods, ready meals and tinned foods, Koch said, adding that so far there was no problem in securing supplies. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Douglas Busvine)