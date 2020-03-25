Aeromexico to ground half of its fleet by April because of coronavirus: internal memo

MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico will ground at least half of its fleet by April after the fast-spreading coronavirus reduced demand for flights, the carrier said on Wednesday in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

If domestic and international demand remain low it could ground more of its fleet, the memo said, adding that Aeromexico management is in close contact with authorities determine how to best address the crisis. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Sandra Maler)